Tajikistan to evacuate 58 people from China's Wuhan

  • Dushanbe
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:51 IST
Tajikistan will evacuate 58 people from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, the head of the former Soviet republic's emergency committee said on Thursday.

The flight could arrive as early as today, Rustam Nazarzoda told reporters. The repatriation follows similar moves by fellow Central Asian nations Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

