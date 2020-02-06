Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey says Russia must immediately stop Syrian attacks in Idlib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey says Russia must immediately stop Syrian attacks in Idlib
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Turkey expects Russia to stop the Syrian government's attacks in the northwestern region of Idlib immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that Ankara needs to work with Moscow to resolve problems in the region.

Shelling by Syrian forces killed eight Turkish personnel on Monday, prompting a retaliation. The escalation disrupted fragile cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, which back opposing sides in the conflict, raising concerns over future collaboration. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to drive back the Syrian forces in Idlib unless they withdraw from the region by the end of the month to stem an assault that he said had displaced close to 1 million people.

In televised comments to reporters in Baku, Cavusoglu said a Russian delegation would come to Turkey to discuss Idlib, adding Erdogan may hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after those talks if necessary. "Our expectation from the (Syrian) regime's guarantors, and specifically Russia here, is to immediately stop the regime. We are discussing these issues with Russia, with whom we have worked with until now," Cavusoglu said.

"We conveyed our determination to our Russian counterparts," he said adding Ankara was determined to stem the "humanitarian drama" in Idlib. The violence in Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in the country's nearly nine-year war, has accelerated in recent months despite several ceasefire efforts, including as recently as January, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The United Nations says 520,000 people have been displaced since early December and the numbers could increase. Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Russian and Turkish "military specialists" were killed by militants who staged more than 1,000 attacks in Idlib in late January, adding that Moscow would continue to coordinate with Ankara and Tehran.

Erdogan has said Moscow, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Ankara, which supports rebels trying to oust him, should resolve the conflict "without anger". Erdogan and Putin agreed to improve the coordination of their countries' actions in Syria during a phone call earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bangkok court halts river promenade project that would worsen flooding

A court in Bangkok has asked the citys authorities to stop work on a riverside promenade that urban planners and environmentalists said would worsen flooding and uproot hundreds of families dependent on the river to make a living.The admini...

Kerala GDP showing upward trend: Thomas Isaac

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday claimed that despite national Gross Domestic Product GDP going down, his state has done significantly well in terms of development. While speaking to ANI, the state finance minister claimed t...

Archer out of IPL with stress fracture

Top England fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture. On its official website, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer, who plays for the Rajasthan R...

PM says CAA will not impact any citizen, slams Cong, Left

Amid anti-CAA protests in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress and the Left of inciting people at protest sites while making it clear that the Act will neither impact any Indian citizen nor harm minorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020