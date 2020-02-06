Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan says leader made no promises to Israel PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:33 IST
Sudan says leader made no promises to Israel PM

Khartoum, Feb 6 (AFP) Sudan's cabinet said on Thursday that the country's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had made no promise to Israel's prime minister of "normalising ties" between the two countries. Burhan, who heads Sudan's ruling sovereign council, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for previously unannounced talks in Entebbe on Monday that appeared to signal an end to Sudan's long-standing boycott of the Jewish state.

Soon after their meeting, Netanyahu announced that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate towards normalising ties. Sudan's transitional cabinet said on Thursday that meeting Netanyahu was Burhan's "personal initiative" and he had made no promises to the Israeli premier.

"The chief of the sovereign council told us ... he did not give any commitment and did not talk of normalising relations," government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih told reporters early Thursday. "He did not give a promise of normalising or having diplomatic relations." Salih said the issue of relations with Israel was something the current transitional government was not mandated to decide.

"This government has a very limited mandate. The issue of relations with Israel is beyond its mandate," he said. The transitional government headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was formed months after the ouster of longtime despot Omar al-Bashir amid nationwide protests in April last year.

Burhan heads the ruling sovereign council, a joint civilian and military body tasked with overseeing the country's transition to civilian rule. Sudanese top brass have backed Burhan's initative in holding the meeting, saying it will help boost national security. The cabinet says it was not informed of the meeting in advance.

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which supported hardline Islamists -- including, for a period, Al-Qaeda -- during Bashir's rule. After their meeting, Netanyahu's office said the Israeli premier believed that post-Bashir Sudan was headed "in a positive direction".

It said he and Burhan had "agreed to start cooperation leading to normalisation of the relationship between the two countries". The Palestine Liberation Organization called Burhan and Netanyahu's meeting "a stab in the back of the Palestinian people".

Sudan has long been part of a decades-old Arab boycott of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians and its occupation of Arab lands. In the wake of the Six-Day War of 1967 in which Israel occupied the Palestinian territories and seized the Golan Heights from Syria, Arab leaders held a historic meeting in Khartoum to announce what became known as the 'three nos' -- no peace, no recognition, no negotiations with Israel.

On Thursday, veteran Sudanese politician Sadeq al-Mahdi, who was prime minister when Bashir seized power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, spoke out against normalising ties with Israel. "We reject this meeting as it will impact our national interest negatively. We are against it strongly," Mahdi told reporters.

"We close the door completely for normalising of relations with Israel." (AFP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sethu, Kenkre enter IWL semis

Defending champions Sethu FC and Kenkre FC sealed their places in the semifinals of the fourth Hero Indian Womens League IWL with wins overs Baroda Football Academy and local favourites Bangalore United FC BUFC respectively, here on Thursda...

AP dubs as baseless reports of Kia's plan to shift car

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday refuted reports that South Korean auto major Kia Motors was seeking to relocate its car manufacturing plant from Anantapuramu district to neighbouring Tamil Nadu with ministers blaming vested intere...

American kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan: official

Kabul, Feb 6 AFP A US security contractor has been kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan, an official confirmed Thursday, the latest instance of a foreigner being taken in the war-torn country where abductions are common. An Afghan security offi...

Vietnamese VP to visit India from Feb 11-13; direct flight to be announced

Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh will pay a three-day visit to India next week during which a direct flight between the two countries would be announced, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. During her visit from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020