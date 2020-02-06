Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Taiwan accuses China of giving WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:37 IST
UPDATE 3-Taiwan accuses China of giving WHO wrong information about virus cases on island
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan accused China on Thursday of providing the World Health Organization (WHO) with wrong information about the number of coronavirus cases on the island, after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week.

At the WHO headquarters in Geneva, the United States and China clashed over the issue of Taiwan's exclusion from participating in WHO meetings, where it is represented by China. On Tuesday, the WHO corrected the number of cases reported on the island after having said there were 13. At the time Taiwan had only 10. Taiwan said on Thursday there were now 13 cases.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference that the crux of the problem was China giving the wrong case number details to the WHO. "This was wrong information that was provided by China which created the mistake," she said.

Ou said Taiwan had also protested to the WHO for again changing how they refer to the island, which it now calls "Taipei and environs", having previously called it "Taiwan, China", then "Taipei municipality" and then just "Taipei" . "We beseech the WHO not to put Taiwan's information under China, creating mistake after mistake after mistake."

Taiwan says the main consequence of that so far has been Italy including Taiwan in its ban on flights from China. Taiwan is not a WHO member because China, which views the island as a wayward Chinese province and not a country, says it adequately represents Taiwan in the organization.

Democratically governed Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China - its formal name - and has never been part of the People's Republic of China. "For the rapidly evolving coronavirus, it is a technical imperative that WHO present visible public health data on Taiwan as an affected area and engage directly with Taiwan public health authorities on actions," Andrew Bremberg, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the WHO Executive Board.

Japan supported this stance, with Ambassador Ken Okaniwa telling the forum: "We should not make a geographical vacuum by creating a situation where a specific region cannot join WHO even as an observer". Cong Ze, a Chinese diplomat speaking at the WHO, expressed its "strong dissatisfaction" that some countries had raised the issue of Taiwan's participation at the technical meeting.

China's foreign ministry, in a faxed statement to Reuters, said the case numbers it reported to the WHO for Taiwan all came from Taiwan's government. "If there are mistakes, this is the relevant authorities in the Taiwan region deliberately reporting mistakes to us," it said.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sethu, Kenkre enter IWL semis

Defending champions Sethu FC and Kenkre FC sealed their places in the semifinals of the fourth Hero Indian Womens League IWL with wins overs Baroda Football Academy and local favourites Bangalore United FC BUFC respectively, here on Thursda...

AP dubs as baseless reports of Kia's plan to shift car

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday refuted reports that South Korean auto major Kia Motors was seeking to relocate its car manufacturing plant from Anantapuramu district to neighbouring Tamil Nadu with ministers blaming vested intere...

American kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan: official

Kabul, Feb 6 AFP A US security contractor has been kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan, an official confirmed Thursday, the latest instance of a foreigner being taken in the war-torn country where abductions are common. An Afghan security offi...

Vietnamese VP to visit India from Feb 11-13; direct flight to be announced

Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh will pay a three-day visit to India next week during which a direct flight between the two countries would be announced, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. During her visit from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020