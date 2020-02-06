Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian PM downplays AirAsia probe after CEO steps aside

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:49 IST
Malaysian PM downplays AirAsia probe after CEO steps aside
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Receiving money to "offset" buying planes and equipment did not necessarily constitute bribery, Malaysia's prime minister said Thursday, days after AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes stepped aside temporarily in the wake of a USD 4 billion Airbus graft scandal. AirAsia founder and CEO Fernandes and company executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun deny allegations of misconduct but have stepped aside after Airbus last week settled a court case in Europe which alleged the planemaker paid bribes to win contracts.

Airbus agreed to pay USD 4 billion in fines to regulators to settle the case, but the scandal was further illuminated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) releasing the names of several airlines allegedly involved -- including AirAsia and its long-haul unit AirAsia X. AirAsia said Fernandes and Kamarudin would step aside temporarily while the issue is investigated further.

Asked about the case, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was not in a position to make any decision about it, but added: "Usually when the government purchases anything, we always ask for an 'offset'". "If we get something for buying at a high price tag, why shouldn't we accept it?" he said at a press conference.

"If the money that we receive goes into our pocket, then that is bribery. But if the money is for a specific reason, it is an 'offset', not bribery." A French court last week said Airbus had agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros (USD 4 billion) in fines to Britain, France, and the United States to settle corruption inquiries sparked by suspicious sales.

Court documents on the British SFO website said EADS France SAS -- which was later renamed Airbus Group SAS -- paid USD 50 million as sponsorship for a sports team owned by two unnamed AirAsia executives. "Key decision-makers" in AirAsia and AirAsia X allegedly rewarded the firm with an order of 180 aircraft from Airbus, it said AirAsia is Airbus's biggest customer, but Fernandes and Kamarudin have denied their former Formula One team was involved in any bribery scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe mine collapse traps 20 underground

Harare, Feb 6 AFP At least 20 miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed, state media reported on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight at the Globe and Phoenix gold mine in the central town of Kwekwe, arou...

UCO Bank Q3 net loss narrows marginally to Rs 960 cr as bad loans remain elevated

Public sector UCO Bank on Thursday said it has marginally narrowed its net loss to Rs 960.17 crore for the third quarter ended December, impacted by elevated levels of bad loans and provisioning. The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net lo...

Remark on Mamata Banerjee sparks gender debate in Kerala

A remark on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by an opposition MLA in the context of the NPR and a veiled reference to her counterpart in the state Pinarayi Vijayan triggered a gender debate in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday. Whe...

German state premier quits after 'unforgivable' far right vote

Frankfurt Am Main, Feb 6 AFP The premier of Germanys Thuringia state stepped down and called for snap elections Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right AfD lawmakers in a vote Angela Merkel called unforgiva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020