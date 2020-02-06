Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon. CHINA-HEALTH-OLYMPICS-TASKFORCE/

Tokyo 2020 Organisers set up task force to counter coronavirus TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities on how to respond to the growing coronavirus epidemic.

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Premier League clubs vote to return to old transfer deadline

Premier League clubs agreed on Thursday to move the last day of the close-season transfer window back to the end of August or early September, in line with Europe's top leagues. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - Second ODI South Africa host World Cup winners England in the second of three one day internationals at Kingsmead in Durban.

7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT FIGURESKATING

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 13:30 Ice Dance Free Dance

18:05 Men’s Singles Short Programme 7 Feb 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am second round Coverage of second round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Feb 7 RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week two

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. Feb 7

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Ham United.

7 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie. 6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

