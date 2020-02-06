Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt officials say 13 killed in Aswan road accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:26 IST
Egypt officials say 13 killed in Aswan road accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen people were killed and seven injured Thursday when a bus and a truck collided on a highway in Egypt's southern Aswan province, a health official said. Ihab Hanafy, a health ministry undersecretary, said the bodies were transferred to the morgue of a local hospital and the injured were receiving treatment.

Thursday's collision was the second road accident in Aswan in less than a week. On Tuesday, a vehicle and a truck collided on the same highway, leaving three dead and 14 injured. Vehicle accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country's official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, leaving over 3,000 dead and around 12,000 wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New UK coronavirus case was not contracted in China - PM's spokesman

The third person in the United Kingdom to test positive for coronavirus was a British citizen who had traveled from an Asian country, but not China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.Citing the Chief Medical O...

Mehbooba Mufti, two detained J-K leaders booked under PSA

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and two political stalwarts from National Conference and its archrival PDP were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA by the administration on Thursday, officials said here. ...

UPDATE 2-Trump launches veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, th...

BRIEF-Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Publishing Group TAYLOR SWIFT SIGNS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL PUBLISHING AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP Source text for Eikon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020