Eastern Libyan tribesmen to submit conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals - UN

The United Nations expects eastern Libyan tribes leaders to submit by Thursday their list of conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals, UN envoy Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.

Salame told reporters in Geneva in a televised news conference he had spoken to the tribesmen allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday and asked them to specify their demands.

