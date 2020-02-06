Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: F1 will seek to reschedule; Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe and more

Sports News Roundup: F1 will seek to reschedule; Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Baldwin's buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 Butler

Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. McDermott made two free throws to put Butler ahead 76-73 with 32.5 seconds left. Saddiq Bey then tied the game at 76 for Villanova with a 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds remaining.

NBA roundup: Ibaka hits a key shot in Raptors' record win

Serge Ibaka made the decisive 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a franchise-best 12 games Wednesday night with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers. Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 12 straight regular-season home games against the Pacers.

French sports minister urges abuse victims to speak up

French Sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday urged abuse victims to speak up after a series of rape and sexual aggression allegations in figure skating. French prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation on Tuesday into former figure skating coach Gilles Beyer for the alleged rape of minor and sexual aggression.

Mosque on wheels rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games

For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray. The answer might just be found roaming the streets of Tokyo on the back of a truck.

Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe to outrun 'tech doping' furor

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant's Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two-hour marathon. The first-ever shoe ban by World Athletics (WA) last week addressed concerns that technology advances are giving athletes an unfair and unnatural advantage, described by some critics as "technological doping".

NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit, and Miami.

ATP roundup: Pospisil beats fellow Canadian in Montpellier

Vasek Pospisil won an all-Canadian showdown at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, beating third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Pospisil, who is ranked 132nd in the world, never faced a breakpoint, and he won 90 percent of his first-serve points. Shapovalov, who is ranked 16th, saved just three of the six break points he faced.

F1 will seek to reschedule Chinese GP if postponed, says Brawn

Formula One would seek to reschedule the Chinese Grand Prix if it has to be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to motorsport managing director Ross Brawn. The high-profile race in Shanghai, due to be broadcast to many millions of television viewers around the world, is scheduled for April 19.

Tokyo 2020 Organisers set up a task force to counter coronavirus

Tokyo Olympics organizers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities on how to respond to the growing coronavirus epidemic. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said at a press briefing on Thursday that he chaired the newly created Novel Coronavirus Countermeasures Task Force, which held its first meeting on Feb. 4. A second briefing would be held as early as tomorrow, he said.

Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury. Andreescu, who missed the last three months after suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, could still play doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie in Biel goes the distance.

