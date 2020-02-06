Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Irish police find truck bomb timed for Brexit

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 23:16 IST
Northern Irish police find truck bomb timed for Brexit

London, Feb 6 (AFP) Northern Irish police said Thursday they had found a bomb attached to a truck which was intended to go off as the UK left the European Union. The Continuity IRA (Irish Republican Army), a dissident paramilitary group, were blamed for planting what detectives said was a viable device.

Dissident republicans like the Continuity IRA seek Northern Ireland's integration into the Republic of Ireland through violent means. Police said a sketchy warning call was made to a media outlet on January 31 -- the day the United Kingdom left the EU -- about a device on a truck in Belfast docks, due to take a ferry to mainland Britain.

Searches were conducted and nothing was found. But on Monday, a more detailed warning call said the device had been attached to a truck trailer belonging to a particular haulage company.

It was found inland at an industrial estate in Lurgan, southwest of Belfast, and was made safe by British army bomb disposal experts. Police believe the Continuity IRA thought the trailer was destined for a ferry to Scotland but had selected the wrong vehicle as the one containing the bomb did not leave the premises at all.

The bomb "could have caused death and very serious injury," said the Northern Irish police's temporary assistant chief constable George Clarke. Those who created the bomb "did intend that the device would explode at around the time the UK left the EU", he added.

The UK deems the Northern Ireland-related terror threat level to be severe -- the second-highest of five levels -- meaning an attack is considered "highly likely". The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, with Northern Ireland a major sticking point in three years of Brexit withdrawal agreement negotiations between London and Brussels.

A solution had to be found that would keep the UK's only land border free-flowing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state. An open border was a provision of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely ended more than three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

In a transition period, Britain will adhere to EU rules until the end of the year, when a controversial dual customs system is introduced in Northern Ireland. The Republic of Ireland has a general election on Saturday. Mainstream republicans Sinn Fein topped the last opinion poll.

Northern Ireland's police chief Simon Byrne gave the force's oversight body a briefing on the incident at their monthly meeting on Thursday. "This could have ended up on a ferry," Sinn Fein board member Gerry Kelly told the UK's Press Association news agency.

"If it had exploded, you are talking about catastrophic loss of life." (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-To counter Huawei threat, U.S. should consider taking 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia -attorney general

Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its financial muscle behind Finlands Nokia and Swedens Ericsson to counter Huaweis dominance...

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal sees China virus temporarily weighing on sales in Asia

Maybelline maker LOreal said on Thursday Chinas coronavirus health crisis would have a short-term hit on its sales in the country and across Asian airports, after a period of booming business in the region. Thriving appetite from Chinese co...

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors rest their case in Weinstein rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial wrapped up their case on Thursday, clearing the way for the former producers lawyers to begin calling their own witnesses in the afternoon. Weinsteins first two witnesses were expected to...

UPDATE 2-Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, lashes out at political foes

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges on Thursday in a speech that drew on White House pomp to underscore the fact tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020