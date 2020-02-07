Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Italy

An Italian national on Thursday tested positive to the new fast-spreading coronavirus, a spokesman for the health ministry said.

It is the third confirmed case in the country after two Chinese tourists tested positive last week.

The man was one of the 56 people repatriated last week from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus emergency.

