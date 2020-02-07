Left Menu
US diplomat hold classified briefing with lawmakers on Kashmir, Afghanistan

  Washington DC
  07-02-2020
US diplomat hold classified briefing with lawmakers on Kashmir, Afghanistan

A top American diplomat on Thursday held a classified briefing for the members of the House of Representatives on Kashmir and Afghanistan, a US lawmaker said. "Excellent classified briefing on" India, Kashmir and Afghanistan from Acting Assistant Secretary of South and Central Alice Wells Thursday morning, Congressman Brad Sherman said in a tweet.

No other details of the classified briefings were immediately available. The briefing was done at the request of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Wells had recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

The classified briefing by Wells comes in the wake of a pending non-binding resolution in the House of Representatives by Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. The resolution, which now has support of 55 lawmakers, urges India to end communications curbs and mass detentions in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents.

