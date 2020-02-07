Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov hits out at U.S.'provocations' in Venezuela

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 08:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov hits out at U.S.'provocations' in Venezuela
Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday denounced U.S. foreign policy in Venezuela, criticizing U.S. "provocations" and attempts to create what he called a pretext for military intervention. Lavrov's censure of Washington, on a low-profile visit to Mexico, came at an awkward time for the host nation. Mexico's government has been going out of its way avoid antagonizing the Trump administration, meeting its demands over immigration and other issues to avoid punitive U.S. measures.

Russia and the United States have repeatedly clashed over Venezuela, where Russian oil companies and military advisers are playing a key role in support of the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and dozens of other countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been trying to oust Maduro, as Venezuela's rightful president. Washington has imposed sanctions in a bid to dislodge Maduro.

Lavrov condemned attempts to remove Maduro as not "useful," and said Washington's threats against Venezuela were counterproductive. Lavrov said the United States was "threatening that all options are on the table" and was involved in "provocations" in Venezuela.

"No one can solve the problems of Venezuelans for them, but others may very well try to prevent them from negotiating. We see such attempts aimed at setting a pretext for a military intervention," Lavrov said, according to Russian state news agency Tass. "Russia and Mexico agree that this will be categorically unacceptable," Lavrov added, according to Tass.

Lavrov met with Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday and afterwards said U.S. foreign policy was stuck in the past, accusing Washington of bullying tactics. "The United States thinks that everything is allowed and in the meantime they threaten the interlocutors, including punishments and sanctions," Lavrov said at a news conference in Mexico City, according to a live translation of his comments into Spanish.

While Lavrov spoke warmly of a shared vision for Latin America with Mexico, his Mexican counterpart Ebrard did not make a public appearance with him. During last year's visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ebrard and Pompeo met the press together. "It's a snub," Jorge Castaneda, a Mexican former foreign minister, told Reuters. "It just shows how subservient this government has become to the Americans."

Mexico's foreign ministry, in a statement, said it shared with Russia its "vision" for its rotating presidency of a regional body, known as CELAC, which was established by Venezuela as a counterweight to the U.S.-backed Organization of American States (OAS). Mexican and Russian positions on Venezuela have moved closed under Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with both calling for talks without pre-conditions. However, Mexico has been less vocal in regards to the future of Maduro amid its efforts to have smooth relations with Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vasilevskiy stuffs Pens, lifts Lightning to 5th straight

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay Lightning record by extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games Thursday in a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Vasilevskiy, who leads ...

Work begins on business case to examine new public media entity

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.The Government must ensure New Zealanders have a strong independent...

UPDATE 2-Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 61, with thousands of passengers confined to cabins as testing continues. The cruise ship, Diamond Princess, and ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the weeks sharp rally.The toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020