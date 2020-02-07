Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBS cuts Singapore's 2020 growth forecast to 0.9% due to virus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:04 IST
DBS cuts Singapore's 2020 growth forecast to 0.9% due to virus impact
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Singapore's biggest bank DBS on Friday downgraded its forecast for the city-state's 2020 growth rate to 0.9% from 1.4% previously, citing an expected economic hit from the new coronavirus epidemic which has spread to the city-state. Singapore's government has said it expects its economy to be dented this year, although it has not yet revised its official forecast range of 0.5-2.5%, while its central bank this week said its currency has room to weaken with the economy.

Singapore was one of the worst hit countries outside of China in the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which killed 800 people globally. "The impact from the virus outbreak could potentially be deeper than the previous SARS episode given the significantly stronger economic links with the China economy," DBS senior economist Irvin Seah said in note, adding the outbreak would hit consumer and business sentiment, tourism, and the regional supply chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Landslide damages car, houses on Badrinath National Highway

A landslide on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhands Chamoli district damaged two houses and three cars on the Badrinath National Highway. The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.No ...

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Bharat Electronics Ltd to develop and market products, systems and sensors for defense and non-defense applications. A memorandum of understanding MoU was signed between Bharat...

Assess coronavirus epidemic in 'calm' manner: Chinese Prez Xi tells Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak and asked him to assess the epidemic in a calm manner, urging America to adopt and adjust its response measures in a reasona...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hope, virus containment steps fuel renewed equity surge

Expectations of more central bank stimulus lifted world stocks to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday, helping investors look past a mounting coronavirus death toll and policymakers concerns for the diseases economic impact. Stri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020