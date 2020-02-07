Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says virus couple likely infected on Hong Kong flight to Italy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:42 IST
Taiwan says virus couple likely infected on Hong Kong flight to Italy
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Taiwanese couple who recently tested positive for the new coronavirus likely picked up their infections on a flight from Hong Kong to Italy, authorities said. The couple, both retirees in their fifties, had no history of travel to the Chinese mainland but were admitted to hospital on February 4, three days after returning from a holiday in Italy.

They transited in Hong Kong on their journey to and from Europe. "After consultations with experts, we came to the conclusion that the most likely place of infection was on board the aircraft from Hong Kong to Europe where it was a confined space," Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-Chung told reporters late Thursday.

The case highlights how air travel can spread the virus which has killed more than 600 people in China, where the outbreak first began. Hong Kong has 24 confirmed infections, including one death, and transmissions among locals who have not traveled to China recently are increasing.

Taiwan confirmed five new cases on Thursday -- including the couple -- bringing their total number to sixteen. Also among the new infections was a woman in her forties who spent the Lunar New Year in Macau with three other family members.

Taiwan has stopped all Chinese nationals from entering its borders and has temporarily suspended all online visa applications for Hong Kong and Macau residents. Other foreign nationals who have visited China, Hong Kong, and Macau in the past 14 days are also barred from entry.

"I want to advise everyone to wear a face mask at all times when traveling in an aircraft and also in confined spaces such as inside airports," Chen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Burberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand

Burberry said the outbreak of the coronavirus was hitting luxury demand in China and Hong Kong, both important markets for the British fashion brand, sending its shares lower for the second day in a row.The label said 24 of its 64 stores in...

Delhi HC stays increase in auto fares by AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the AAP governments decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, We hereby stay the operation of the June 12 notific...

India, US will work together to combat terrorism, Jihadi culture: Ambassador Sandhu

Noting that there is an unlimited potential in Indo-US relations, Indias new Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said the two countries will stand shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism and the Jihadi culture that is invading t...

Barry Keoghan exits FX's 'Y: The Last Man'

Dunkirk star Barry Keoghan is no longer attached with FX series Y The Last Man. The 27-year-old Irish actor was set to play a pivotal role in the Diane Lane-fronted show, which received a straight-to-series order in 2019, reported Variety.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020