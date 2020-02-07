Pakistan Army's jet crashes, pilot injured

A Pakistani pilot on Friday suffered injuries in a jet crash near Shorkot district Jhang of Punjab. The trainer jet of Pakistan Air Forces got crashed in the region.

The exact region of the crash is still unknown. According to the PAF spokesperson, the pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on the ground.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

