Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan sculptor turns scrap metal into art with a message

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:31 IST
Kenyan sculptor turns scrap metal into art with a message
Representative Image

Two life-size lions crafted from scrap metal guard the entrance to the studio of Kenyan metal sculptor Kioko Mwitiki. Nearby a leopard, with holes in its metal body to mimic spots, crouches next to a giant elephant sculpture.

Mwitiki, 56, estimates that he has sculpted thousands of tonnes of discarded metal -- from supermarket trolley wheels to shredded metal from factories -- into art over three decades. Customers for his artefacts, which can fetch up to $10,000 each, have included former U.S. president Bill Clinton, the Danish royal family, The Smithsonian museum in Washington and the San Diego Zoo.

Mwitiki says his work is particularly relevant today due to global concerns about over-consumption, pollution and climate change. "Recycling has become a very important issue because you just need to be in sync with what is happening; all this plastic in the air, all this plastic in the ocean," he told Reuters in his studio, where apprentices noisily beat and twisted metal.

Sometimes his choice of material helps to draw attention to wildlife conservation, an issue close to his heart. For his lion sculptures, he transforms animal snares, used by illegal hunters in national parks and given to him by the Kenya Wildlife Service, into dramatic manes.

ACCIDENTAL ARTIST

Mwitiki became an artist by accident.

His elder sister sent him to be an apprentice in a welder's shop as punishment after he was expelled from university in 1986 for joining anti-government protests on campus. In his spare time, he fashioned a few artistic objects from metal. He later found them displayed at a Nairobi gallery after a broker bought them cheaply from him and sold them on. This led him to realise he could support himself as an artist.

Mwitiki's childhood memories -- and concerns about growing conflict between humans and animals in his country -- inspired him to sculpt wildlife. He grew up south of Nairobi in the Rift Valley, where large herds of wildebeest once roamed the plains.

"We literally had to go through a herd of wildebeest to get to school so these are things you can never forget." Those migration routes have largely disappeared due to human encroachment on animal habitats.

Mwitiki has trained younger artists, including two men from Malawi, who returned home to start similar recycling programmes. "We must teach the younger people to understand the importance of recycling because the resources that we have are in danger of being polluted," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Hong Kong extends Govt's Working From Home Period To Feb 16

Hong Kong Government CHIEF SECRETARY MATTHEW CHEUNG SAYS EXTEND GOVERNMENTS WORKING FROM HOME PERIOD ONE WEEK TO FEB 16 HEALTH SECRETARY SOPHIA CHAN SAYS SELF DISCIPLINE IS MOST IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE UNDER QUARANTINE, AND PEOPLE WILL NOT BE ...

J-K HC dismisses PIL seeking stay on release of 'Shikara'

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking a stay on the release of Shikara,&#160; a movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. A division bench of the high court com...

Nikam appointed as prosecutor in case of lecturer who was set

The Maharashtra government has appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case related to the incident where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was set on fire by a stalker. Ankita Pisudde, the woman, suffered 4...

UNICA's #BringBackMyBlueSky Campaign Highlights Importance of Ethanol to Control Air Quality in India

Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association UNICA, announced the launch of BringBackMyBlueSky campaign to highlight the benefits of ethanol in IndiaThe campaign was unveiled at the prestigious Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. As part of this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020