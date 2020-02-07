Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram post

Odd News Roundup: Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram post
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Come to Rio, get robbed:

Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram post

When marketing Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's national tourism agency typically focuses on the city's world-class beaches, samba-filled music scene, and caipirinha-fueled parties. Violent crime is rarely listed among the attractions. But in an embarrassing social media snafu this week, the Brazilian Tourist Board (Embratur) accidentally shared a critical Instagram post from a tourist who did not enjoy her stay in the so-called "Cidade Maravilhosa," or Marvelous City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin inks pact with BEL to explore opportunities in F-21 fighter jet programme

US defence giant Lockheed Martin on Friday inked an agreement with the state-run Bharat Electronics Limited to explore opportunities in the F-21 fighter jet programme. Lockheed Martin has exclusively offered its F-21 military aircraft to In...

EC issues show cause notice to Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a Hind-Muslim video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing commu...

INTERVIEW-"We will be independent," Catalan regional leader says

Catalonias regional leader Quim Torra told Reuters on Friday that he wants to agree on a date for an independence referendum as part of talks with the Spanish government, arguing that the regions path towards secession is irreversible.Catal...

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China

Several fashion retailers that manufacture clothing in coronavirus-hit China are in talks with Turkish firms about shifting production to Turkey, two-sector officials told Reuters, with one predicting new orders worth up to 2 billion.An out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020