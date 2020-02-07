"We'll see" -U.S. Vice President on whether U.K.'s 5G decision could hurt possible trade deal
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that Britain's decision to let Huawei Technologies have a limited role in its 5G network remains a point of issue between the two traditional allies.
Asked in a CNBC interview if Britain's use of China's Huawei was a possible deal-breaker in future trade negotiations with the United States, Pence said: "we'll see."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei Technologies
- Mike Pence
- Britain
- CNBC
- China