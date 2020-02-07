Left Menu
"We'll see" -U.S. Vice President on whether U.K.'s 5G decision could hurt possible trade deal

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that Britain's decision to let Huawei Technologies have a limited role in its 5G network remains a point of issue between the two traditional allies.

Asked in a CNBC interview if Britain's use of China's Huawei was a possible deal-breaker in future trade negotiations with the United States, Pence said: "we'll see."

