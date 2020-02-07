Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian investigative journalist assaulted in Chechnya

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 23:24 IST
Russian investigative journalist assaulted in Chechnya
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A group of more than 15 people assaulted a prominent Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer in Chechnya late on Thursday, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported on Friday. Yelena Milashina, a special correspondent for Novaya Gazeta, and lawyer Marina Dubrovina were attacked by a group of men and women at their hotel in the city of Grozny, it said.

Milashina had been in Chechnya to cover a court case. When she and Dubrovina returned to their hotel before midnight on Thursday, a large number of people had gathered in the lobby and began to punch and kick them. "The whole group began to beat Maria Dubrovina and me," Milashina said in her statement to police, which she posted on Facebook. "They grabbed my neck and head... they hit my head on the marble floor with great force, from which I still have contusions and hematomas."

Novaya Gazeta ran a banner on its website on Friday calling on Ramzan Kadyrov, the region's Kremlin-backed leader, to apologize for the attack. In 2017, Milashina, who has received numerous threats from Chechen authorities in the past, alleged the existence of the mass arrest and torture of gay men in the region.

Human rights workers have accused Kadyrov of widespread abuses in the region, allegations he denies. His supporters credit him with bringing relative calm and stability to a region dogged for years by a simmering insurgency following two wars between Moscow and separatists after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.

Anna Politkovskaya, a prominent investigative journalist who covered Chechnya for Novaya Gazeta before Milashina, was shot dead in 2006 as she returned to her Moscow apartment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams Pelosi for tearing up his State of the Union speech copy, accuses her of breaking law

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official. President Trump was on...

Fireflies threatened globally, with light pollution a glaring problem

Fireflies are under threat globally, with familiar hazards such as habitat loss and pesticides compounded by another peril humankinds ubiquitous nighttime artificial light that plays havoc with their balletic nocturnal courtship, scientists...

Scientists resurrect mutated genes from a mammoth

In a recent development in the field of paleontology scientists have resurrected the mutated genes of a mammoth that once resided in the Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off the coast of Siberia. Some 4000 years ago, a tiny population...

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020