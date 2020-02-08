Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in fatal Kobe crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 02:38 IST
NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in fatal Kobe crash

The wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others didn't display any evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Friday. The NTSB is investigating whether heavy fog played in a role in the Jan. 26 crash, in which Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others were killed when the helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The NTSB's final report isn't expected to be released for at least a year. According to the NTSB, the instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and the flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was flying the helicopter by sight and not instruments, according to the report. Pilot error is one of the things the NTSB is studying as a possible cause. The main wreckage was found about 127 feet away from the impact crater, according to the report. Investigators said the wreckage was scattered over a 600-foot area.

The NTSB said the helicopter wasn't equipped with a terrain awareness and warning system, which informs pilots if they are headed toward a hill or a mountain if hindered by clouds. Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers' star, frequently used helicopters to get from his Orange County home to other parts of the Los Angeles area.

On this occasion, he was making the approximate 90-mile trek to a youth basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks at his Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna Bryant and two other girls who died in the helicopter crash -- Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester -- were players on a team coached by Bryant. Assistant coach Christina Mauser also died in the crash. Others who perished were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife, Keri, as well as Sarah Chester, in addition to the pilot.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil sees week of 'attacks' on indigenous rights - congresswoman

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Brazils indigenous people have endured a week of attacks as a former missionary was appointed to manage the countrys uncontacted forest tribes and a push to open protected...

Health News Roundup: Outrage over death of doctor in China; Miso soup might be one comfort to live longer and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Cruise line bans China citizens Outrage as doctor who sounded alarm over virus diesThe coronavirus death of a Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for sounding an early warning about t...

Odd News Roundup: Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world record

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake recordGuinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially...

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Eds Changing slug London, Feb 8 AFP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britains royal family, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The Duke and Duchess o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020