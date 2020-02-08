Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-United lodge complaint against The Sun over Woodward house attack story

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 04:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 03:57 IST
Soccer-United lodge complaint against The Sun over Woodward house attack story
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United have made an official complaint against Britain's The Sun newspaper, saying they had received advance notice of the attack on the house of their chief executive Ed Woodward last month. A video posted on social media showed a group gathered outside Woodward's house in Cheshire on Jan. 28, chanting threats towards him and throwing red flares over the gate. Neither Woodward, 48, nor his family was home.

United have made a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) about The Sun's coverage. "The club believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicates that a photographer was also present," read the statement. "Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage, his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators. We believe that this was a clear breach of both the IPSO Editors' code and journalistic ethics," they added.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: "The Sun condemns fully the attack on Mr. Woodward's home and is happy to cooperate fully with any police inquiry. "However The Sun, like all newspapers, vigorously defends its right to report.

"Following a tip-off that there was to be a protest a Sun reporter attended. The Sun accurately reported the events that unfolded. At no time was our reporter made aware of what was to take place nor incited it or encouraged any criminal activity. The article made it clear that the behavior was criminal and unacceptable. "The Sun supports wholeheartedly the Editors' Code Of Conduct and will defend the complaint to IPSO."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Heat All-Star Butler sidelined with shoulder ailment

Miami Heat All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler will miss Fridays contest against the Sacramento Kings due to a strained right shoulder and might not play again prior to the All-Star break. An MRI exam ruled out a serious injury, but Butler could...

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses W House job

A US Army officer who testified at the hearings in the House of Representatives which led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump was ousted from his White House job on Friday, his lawyer said. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was ...

Predators hunt for more road points against Oilers

It used to be that a trip through the Western Canadian provinces would send the NHLs Nashville Predators home battered and bruised. Not so, this week. The Predators, even with their struggles for consistency this season, are halfway through...

UPDATE 1-U.S. ends antitrust probe of four automakers over California emissions deal

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday told four automakers it had closed an antitrust investigation into a voluntary agreement the companies reached with California on emissions without taking any action, three automakers and a source told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020