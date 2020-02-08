Odd News Roundup: Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record

Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for 'Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available'. With a total of 207 varieties on their menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers and Ribs have a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic.

