Death toll in Thai mass shooting rises to 17: emergency services
A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people with over dozen more wounded in a shooting Saturday in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.
There were "17 deaths, 14 wounded," said an unnamed official from Bangkok's Erawan Center -- the dispatch center for the national emergency services who collate hospital information.
