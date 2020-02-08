Death toll in Thai mass shooting rises to 17: emergency services

A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people with over dozen more wounded in a shooting Saturday in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.

There were "17 deaths, 14 wounded," said an unnamed official from Bangkok's Erawan Center -- the dispatch center for the national emergency services who collate hospital information.

