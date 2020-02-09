Gunshots heard at mall in Thailand where shooter holed up

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday from a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people, Reuters witnesses said.

Security forces stormed into the mall earlier to bring out hundreds of people who were trapped inside. Police made no immediate comment about the bursts of gunfire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.