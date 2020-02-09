Heavy gunfire heard at Thai mall siege: AFP

Several volleys of gunfire rang out from inside a besieged Thai mall where a gunman was holed up on Sunday after killing at least 20 people, with an unknown number of shoppers still feared trapped.

AFP reporters heard exchanges of heavy fire outside the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. Police radio said the gunfire came from the basement.

