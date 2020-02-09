27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting: Thai PM

The soldier who gunned down 26 people before being shot dead by commandos in northeastern Thailand did it over a "personal problem", Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Sunday.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said outside a hospital where victims were sent after they were evacuated from the shopping mall where the 17-hour rampage took place. Prayut added that the gunman's motive was linked to the sale of a house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.