Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 11:53 IST
Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded when an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun opened fire, the US military confirmed Sunday.

The deaths come at a sensitive time in the 18-year-old war, with President Donald Trump eager to bring troops home and end the longest conflict in US history. The incident occurred late Saturday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan when US and Afghan commandos were conducting a "key-leader engagement" at a base in Sherzad district.

"Current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett said in a statement on Sunday. Provincial governor Shah Mahmood Meyakhil said in an audio message to reporters that three Afghan commandos were wounded.

He said it was not immediately clear if the incident was a deliberate act by an "infiltrator" or an accident. "It was not a clash between the forces. We are investigating," Meyakhil said.

Leggett also stressed the cause or motive behind the attack were not immediately known. In a tweet, the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said "several" of its soldiers had been killed or injured during combat operations in Afghanistan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident. Last year was the deadliest for US forces in Afghanistan since combat operations officially finished at the end of 2014, highlighting the challenging security situation that persists.

Depending on how one qualifies combat deaths, about 20 American troops were killed in 2019. Since the US-led invasion in October 2001, about 2,400 US troops have been killed in combat in Afghanistan. In December, Taliban infiltrators in the Afghan military killed nine Afghan soldiers in central Afghanistan.

In July, an Afghan soldier killed two US troops as they were visiting an Afghan army base in Kandahar. Such insider attacks are sometimes called "green-on-blue" incidents. That came two weeks after another Afghan soldier shot and killed an influential Afghan army colonel while he was conducting a security assessment in Ghazni province.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been negotiating with the Taliban for about 18 months for a deal that would see the Pentagon pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan. In return, the Taliban would guarantee the country is not used as a jihadist safe haven.

Many are skeptical of the proposed deal and Trump himself declared talks "dead" in September amid continued Taliban violence. Negotiations have since resumed in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series 'Tacowood'

Spanglish star Paz Vega is set to headline and produce single mom immigrant comedy series Tacowood. MGM International TV is developing the project, reported Deadline.The series is based on an original idea by Spanish writer-producer-directo...

Macro data, coronavirus impact key drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Indian bourses would track macroeconomic data announcements, developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak as well as the Delhi poll results for further cues this week, according to analysts. Industrial production and retail inflation d...

Malaysia expands China traveller ban as coronavirus spreads

Malaysia has an expanded a ban on visitors from China to include Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, after Chinas decision to lock down cities in the provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 800 lives. The ...

Iran to launch satellite; U.S. says programme linked to missiles

Iran will launch a satellite on Sunday, a government minister said, as part of a fledgling program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development.The Zafar satellite will be placed in orbit today from Semnan at a speed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020