China's Hebei says schools shut until March to stop virus - state media

The northern Chinese province of Hebei will keep its schools shut until at least March 1 to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Communist Party-run People's Daily newspaper said on Sunday, citing the local education bureau.

Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, is one of a number of provinces and municipalities to extend the school shut down until the end of the month, with others including Shandong, Jiangsu, and Shanghai.

