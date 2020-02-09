Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition Nepali Congress obstructs Parliament over corruption charge issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 16:16 IST
Opposition Nepali Congress obstructs Parliament over corruption charge issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The main opposition Nepali Congress on Sunday obstructed the meeting of the House of Representatives for the third consecutive days, alleging that the government is using the country's anti-graft body as an instrument to settle political scores. The party claimed that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA)'s decision to indict the Nepali Congress parliamentary party's deputy leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar on a corruption case is politically motivated whereas some people close to the ruling party allegedly involved in the case got spared.

Gachhadar was one among 175 defendants indicted in a charge-sheet that the anti-graft body registered at the Special Court on Wednesday last week for their alleged involvement in a land grab case. Following the obstruction, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota adjourned the meeting for Tuesday. Former Minister and General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Bishnu Poudyal, was earlier charged in the case by CIAA, which later withdrew the case after he reportedly returned the land registered in his son's name.

The anti–graft body has published names of 175 people in the land grab case involving the valuable land which is linked to the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar. The names of former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai were also dragged in the scam but no action was taken against the duo. Former Prime Minister Nepa, who is also a senior leader of the ruling party, has denied his involvement in the scam.

Meanwhile, sister organizations of the Nepali Congress party staged a protest at Maitighar Mandala on Sunday afternoon. They also chanted slogans against the government, the ruling party and the CIAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, says

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, saysFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata....

Wuhan repatriation flight lands back in Britain

A second and final flight repatriating British nationals from Wuhan in China, epicenter of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, landed on Sunday with more than 200 people on board. The chartered civilian aircraft left the capital of centr...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hoursEXPECTED STORIESReport of FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium.Report of Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament. Report of ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and Banglade...

Cricket-S Africa want to emulate Springboks at women's T20 World Cup

The Springboks emotional World Cup triumph last year will inspire the South Africa womens cricket team to try to emulate them at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, skipper Dane van Niekerk said on Sunday. Siya Kolisi, South Africas first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020