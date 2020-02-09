Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-One gunman, four locations, 29 dead: how the mass shooting in Thailand unfolded

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:56 IST
TIMELINE-One gunman, four locations, 29 dead: how the mass shooting in Thailand unfolded
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Authorities are still piecing together details of how a soldier killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens more in a rampage in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima. Here is roughly how the killings unfolded, according to Reuters interviews, local media and police accounts. All times are local (GMT +7 hours).

SATURDAY, FEB. 8 12:10 p.m. (0510 GMT) - Soldier Jakrapanth Thomma writes on his Facebook page complaining about people who grow rich by cheating and taking advantage of others. "Do they think they can spend the money in hell?" the post ends.

3 p.m. - Jakrapanth arrives at a house to discuss a property dispute in the presence of his commanding officer. After an argument, he shoots dead his commander and a woman described as a relative of the officer. 4 p.m. - He goes to the Surathamphitak army base where he worked, kills an army guard and steals weapons from the armory. He commandeers a Humvee.

4:30 p.m. - He stops at a Buddhist temple and opens fire as authorities pursue him, killing around nine people including a police officer, before driving away 5:30 p.m. - The soldier arrives at Terminal 21 shopping mall where he begins to open fire on panicked shoppers. At least 12 people are killed.

5:50 p.m. - Police shut down a cordon of about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) around the mall. 6 p.m. - Gunshots are heard and a fire breaks out at the mall after a soldier shoots either an electricity station or a fuel tank.

6:30 p.m. - The soldier posts another message on his Facebook page: "Death is inevitable for everyone." 8 p.m. - Police bring the shooter's crying mother from home in Chaiyaphum province to Nakhon Ratchasima to help ask the soldier to surrender.

9:30 p.m. - Facebook says it has shut down the shooter's page. 10:15 p.m. - Thai security forces storm into the mall and help hundreds of trapped people escape.

10:50 p.m. - Police say they have taken control of the ground floor of the mall.

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

12:30 a.m. - The soldier escapes to the shopping center's basement, which houses a food court and grocery store. More security forces move inside the mall. 2 a.m. - Bursts of gunfire are heard as security forces hunt for the shooter.

3 a.m. - Two casualties are brought out of the mall on stretchers as authorities continue to hunt for the gunman. 3:20 a.m. - At least four children are seen escaping from the mall.

8 a.m. - Security forces move closer to the shooter inside the basement. 9:05 a.m. - Security forces shoot and kill the gunman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cong says it disagrees with SC order on quota in jobs

The Congress on Sunday said it disagreed with the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, and alleged that the rights of SCST communities are under threat during the BJP rule.Addressing a press co...

'Denial of command posts to women officers on physiological limitations a regressive step'

Serving women officers in the Indian Army have countered the Centres stand in the Supreme Court on denying command posts to women on the ground of their physiological limitations, terming it not only regressive but also completely contrary ...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Naseem youngest to take test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taij...

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020