Pakistan to hold conference to mark 4 decades of presence of Afghan refugees: FO

Pakistan will hold an international conference to mark four decades of the presence of Afghan refugees in the country, according to an official statement. The conference "40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity" would be held on February 17-18 in Islamabad, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The conference, which is being organized by Pakistan in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and would see participants from around 20 countries, the statement said. "In addition, senior-level participation is expected from United Nations, multilateral developments banks, civil society and private sector," the statement said.

"The conference would be held at an important juncture as efforts on to consolidate peace in Afghanistan are making progress," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.