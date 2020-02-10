Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Insider attack in Afghanistan kills two U.S. soldiers and Afghan serviceman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 00:19 IST
UPDATE 4-Insider attack in Afghanistan kills two U.S. soldiers and Afghan serviceman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two U.S. soldiers and an Afghan soldier were killed when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday. The shootout on Saturday wounded six U.S. service members and three Afghan soldiers.

The firefight broke out after a combined U.S. and Afghan force completed a "key-leader engagement" at the administrative headquarters of Nangarhar province's Shirzad district, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan said. "Current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun," Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

"We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time," he added. The Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attack and senior officials were investigating whether it was an insider attack - often known as "green-on-blue" attacks that have been a regular feature of the conflict in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's defense ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said the attacker opened fire on Afghan National Army members and U.S. forces, killing one Afghan soldier and wounding three others alongside the American soldiers. The Pentagon identified the Americans killed on Sunday as Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The ministry set up an investigations team headed by the country's chief of army staff to investigate the attack. "Attacks such as this by our enemies fail to have negative effects on the friendship and spirit of cooperation and between the Afghan National Security Forces and the U.S. military," the ministry said.

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Nangarhar, said the attacker was killed in the clash. He said the Islamist fighter had infiltrated the Afghan security forces involved in the joint operation but did not say which group the militant belonged to.

There have been fewer insider attacks in recent years as the Americans have taken more of a supporting role, with Afghan forces leading the fight. Last year the top American and NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, survived a shooting by a Taliban infiltrator wearing an Afghan military uniform. A top Afghan general walking beside him was killed.

The latest shooting comes at a delicate time, with American and Taliban negotiators pushing for a peace deal. Nangarhar, which shares a long and porous border with neighboring Pakistan, had long served as stronghold for the Islamic State militant group, though the Taliban also controls parts of the province.

About 14,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo

Amazon AMZN.O withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus. Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that du...

What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall.What is known about the attacker The shooter has been identified by au...

Soccer-Sociedad bemoan Barca dominance of women's game after 10-1 drubbing

The coach of Real Sociedads womens team has warned of the danger of Barcelonas side getting ever more powerful after his team was hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first-ever Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Sociedad lifted the domesti...

Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets

Slow starts and fourth-quarter struggles have resulted in a five-game losing streak for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hope to solve both issues and snap their skid Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat decisively tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020