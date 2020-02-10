People News Roundup: Bryant helicopter engines showed no internal failure, NTSB

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

NTSB says Bryant helicopter engines showed no signs of catastrophic internal failure

The engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside killing basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and 8 others near Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure," the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday. The NTSB investigative update said "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.