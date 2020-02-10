China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 9

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 91 to 871 as of Sunday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Monday.

There had been a further 2,618 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 29,631.

