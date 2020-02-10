Left Menu
UK's Raab says takes U.S. concerns on Huawei very seriously

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Britain takes U.S. concerns about Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies very seriously, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday. Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network last month, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude Huawei from the West's next-generation communications systems.

"There has been a market failure in terms of high trust vendors being able to provide telecoms infrastructure, and while Huawei is one of the high-risk vendors we are very confident that we have the right regime to manage it," Raab told reporters during a visit to Singapore. Britain has said excluding Huawei altogether would have delayed 5G and cost consumers more.

