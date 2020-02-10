UK's Raab says takes U.S. concerns on Huawei very seriously

Britain takes U.S. concerns about Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies very seriously, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday. Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network last month, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude Huawei from the West's next-generation communications systems.

"There has been a market failure in terms of high trust vendors being able to provide telecoms infrastructure, and while Huawei is one of the high-risk vendors we are very confident that we have the right regime to manage it," Raab told reporters during a visit to Singapore. Britain has said excluding Huawei altogether would have delayed 5G and cost consumers more.

