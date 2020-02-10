Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian, Irish bonds in focus after negative outlook, election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:35 IST
Italian, Irish bonds in focus after negative outlook, election
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eurozone bond yields edged down on Monday with Italian and Irish bonds in focus after rating agency Fitch maintained its negative outlook on Italy's debt and Ireland's election result pointed to a shift in its center-right-dominated politics. Fitch affirmed the negative outlook on Italy's investment-grade BBB credit rating on Friday.

The agency said Italy's high degree of political fragmentation makes it difficult for the government to develop a credible growth and fiscal strategy that would reduce its debt. It said high net external debt and weak banking sector asset quality were also weighing on the rating. Rising in early trade, Italy's 10-year yield was last flat at 0.94%.

In Ireland, Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army which has recast itself as the main left-wing party, secured the largest share of votes in Saturday's election. Analysts described the result as a seismic shift away from Ireland's century-old, center-right duopoly. Showing little immediate reaction, Ireland's 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point on the day at -0.12%.

Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann expected only moderate selling pressure on Irish bonds, which have weakened in recent days but continue to be supported by the European Central Bank's asset purchases. In the broader market, attention remains focused on the spread of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said there had been a stabilization in the number of new cases reported from the epicenter of the virus in recent days.

China's central bank will provide special funds for banks to re-lend to businesses combating the virus from Monday. Most other 10-year government bond yields were down 1 basis point with Germany's benchmark at -0.39%, off 3-1/2 month lows at -0.447% hit last week.

"We would expect the safe-haven safety bid to fade a bit," Commerzbank's Guntermann said, predicting volatile trading in the coming days. Investor sentiment data measured by the Sentix index is due to be released at 0930 GMT. A Reuters poll expects the index to show declining morale after rising for three consecutive months to hit its highest since November 2018 last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore detains ISIS-radicalised student

A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Singapore for being a staunch supporter of the Islamic State terror group in Iraq and Syria, according to an official statement. The secondary school boy, who has not been identified by the officials, ...

Bad loans of public sector banks fall to Rs 7.27 lakh crore at end of Sept 2019: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said public sector banks PSBs bad loans came down to Rs 7.27 lakh crore at the end of September 2019, on host of measures taken by the government to improve financial health of the banks in the ...

Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge

An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members onboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to the diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy here said on Monday. Cruise ship Diamond Prin...

ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Indias under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final games last few minutes h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020