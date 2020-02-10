Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli court sentences radical Islamic cleric to 28 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:46 IST
Israeli court sentences radical Islamic cleric to 28 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Israeli court on Monday sentenced a radical Islamic cleric to 28 months in prison for "inciting to terror" in a series of speeches he made after a deadly attack in 2017 on Israeli police at a contested Jerusalem holy site. Raed Salah, head of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, was convicted in November on incitement charges for exhorting others to follow the example of the gunmen who killed the two Israeli policemen in that attack.

The attack, carried out by two Arab citizens of Israel at the Jerusalem shrine known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, triggered a flareup of deadly violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians. The cleric has denounced the charges against him as false and said following his sentencing that all the proceedings in the case were "far from the truth."

Salah has had repeated run-ins with Israeli authorities. He completed a nine-month prison sentence earlier in 2017 for "incitement to violence" and "incitement to racism." Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tweeted that Salah's sentencing "illustrates that terror supporters and inciters belong in prison for a long time and not in the Knesset," Israel's parliament.

Salah's organization, the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, counts an estimated 20,000 members, but its support is broader among Israeli Arabs and it has also gained popularity by running a network of charities, kindergartens, health clinics, and social services — a model that has been established elsewhere in the Middle East and beyond by the Muslim Brotherhood group, which has been banned in several Arab countries. Israel outlawed the group in 2015, accusing it of inciting Arabs to violence.

Members of Israel's Arab minority, who make up about 20 percent of the population, have citizenship but suffer widespread discrimination in jobs, housing, and social services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia quarantines Chinese diplomat as coronavirus precaution - Interfax

Russian authorities have quarantined a Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday ...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being prov...

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Dabok being the coldest place in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.Churu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Kota ...

NCB invokes rarely used law to detain narcotic criminal

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has begun invoking a rarely used stringent law for preventive detention of repeat offenders in drug-related crime following apprehension of a Nigerian national in Bengaluru, a senior official said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020