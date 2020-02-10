Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Turkish soldiers killed by Syrian regime fire in Idlib

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:30 IST
Five Turkish soldiers killed by Syrian regime fire in Idlib
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday by Syrian regime artillery fire in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel bastion, Turkey's defense ministry said. Another five soldiers were wounded in the "intense assault that targeted our elements sent as reinforcement to the region with an aim to prevent clashes in Idlib, ensure our border security and stop migration and human tragedy," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish army retaliated, it added, "destroying targets." "The developments are closely watched and the necessary measures are being taken," it added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish soldiers were killed and injured by regime forces shelling Taftanaz airport, north of Saraqeb town. But the war monitor did not give a toll. This is the second such incident in a week after eight Turkish military personnel were killed in regime shelling in Idlib last Monday.

The latest attack is likely to further raise tensions between Ankara and Damascus. Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's top press aide, said on Twitter that "Turkey retaliated against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenging our fallen troops."

He added: "The war criminal, who ordered today's heinous attack, targeted the entire international community, not just Turkey." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar immediately came together for talks following the attack, NTV reported.

It comes as a Russian delegation is in Ankara since Saturday for talks on Idlib, another round of which was expected Monday. Turkey and Russia have worked closely despite being on opposing sides of the war, and the two agreed previously on a deal to avert an offensive by Syrian government forces.

Under that deal, Turkey set up 12 observation posts in Idlib. Turkey has beefed up those positions in recent days by sending at least 350 vehicles with commandos backed by armored vehicles.

But the regime supported by Moscow has intensified an assault against the last major rebel bastion, home to an estimated three million, for more than two months. The situation in Idlib is particularly worrying for Turkey considering its close proximity to the Turkish border.

The United Nations said Monday close to 700,000 people in northwest Syria have been displaced since December. Many of those have been forced to flee towards Turkey, which is already home to over 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Ankara fears a renewed surge of violence could cause a new flow to Turkey, which could be politically damaging to Erdogan at a time when Turks are facing economic hardship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vivek Sagar Prasad named 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year

Indian mens team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as 2019s rising star of the year by the International Hockey Federation FIH.The 19-year-old Vivek won the accolade ahead of Argentinas Maico Casella and Blake Govers of Aus...

Sri Lankan PM arrives at Tirumala for worship

Sri Lankan PM arrives at Tirumala for worship EDS Correcting time factor in para-II Tirupati, Feb 10 PTI Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at Tirumala, the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, near here, on Mond...

Petronet reports highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 675 cr in Q3

Petronet LNG Ltd, Indias biggest liquefied natural gas importer, on Monday reported highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 675 crore in the third quarter ended December on back of processing higher volumes of gas. Net profit in October-Dec...

Ola bets on London to become preeminent global force

Ride-hailing major Ola expects London to play an important role in its global road map, and believes that entry into this market is the beginning of its journey to be the preeminent global force. The company, which has launched its services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020