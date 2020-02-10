Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December -U.N.
Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.
David Swanson, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the situation was increasingly dire near the border with Turkey where over 400,000 people had already taken shelter from earlier anti-rebel offensives last year before the latest campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- David Swanson
- Syrian
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Systech Deploys First Serialization Lines for Takeda Pharmaceutical International AG to Meet New Russian Regulations
UPDATE 2-Russian operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus
UPDATE 1-Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus - industry body
Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus - industry body
EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea