British Airways cancels mainland China flights until end of March
British Airways said on Monday all its flights to mainland China had been cancelled until the end of March as the government continues to advise against all but essential travel to the country due to an outbreak of coronavirus. Last month British Airways suspended flights to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of February.
"We have cancelled flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai until March 31, 2020," a BA spokesman said in a statement. "Flights to and from Hong Kong continue to operate as normal. We are contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, (and) full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel."
