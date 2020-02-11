Briton with new coronavirus traveled through Geneva airport

A Briton who infected at least five people with the new coronavirus in a French ski resort traveled there and back via Geneva airport in Switzerland on Jan. 24 and 28, the Swiss government said on Monday. In response to a question, the Federal Office of Public Health said it had not taken additional measures to identify those with whom he may have had contact.

The airport is a hub for tourists heading to Alpine ski resorts in France and Switzerland. The virus, which originated in China and has so far killed over 900 of the more than 40,000 people it is known to have infected, can be spread via droplets and close contact, although health authorities have said contagion is unlikely to occur through brief exchanges.

The airline easyJet said English health authorities had contacted all those who were on board a flight from Geneva to London on Jan. 28 after one of those on board was later diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

