Taiwan urges Philippines to lift travel ban on Taiwanese amid coronavirus fear
Taiwan urged the Philippines on Tuesday to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Philippine airlines cancelled flights to Taiwan following a government ban on all foreigners travelling from the island to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou made the comments at a regular news briefing in Taipei, adding that some Taiwanese were stranded at airports in the Philippines after the ban was announced earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
