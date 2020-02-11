Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interactive map shows global coronavirus spread in realtime

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:22 IST
Interactive map shows global coronavirus spread in realtime
Image Credit: ANI

Scientists in the US have developed an interactive map of the novel coronavirus spread, that allows users to see the number of cases worldwide, recoveries and deaths, as well as trends in realtime. The map updates every few hours with data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization (WHO), Chinese and other government agencies, including those in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

"Mapping is a powerful tool to tell social, cultural and political phenomena," said Bo Zhao, an assistant professor at the University of Washington in the US. "As a geographer, and in what people call the 'post-truth era,' it's important to weigh in with data sources to show people how things are happening," Zhao said.

By zooming in on various countries -- such as China -- users can see the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths, as well as trends over time, according to the researchers. The outbreak of the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China in December, has been declared a public health emergency by the WHO.

Tens of thousands have been infected, and hundreds have died so far. Zhao recently produced an online atlas to illustrate the global refugee experience. The coronavirus, he said, is another societal issue that people can gain perspective on by seeing it on a map.

According to Zhao, while the Chinese government has been criticized for its response to the crisis, and concerns have arisen about its transparency, China's National Health Commission data is the most accurate available for the country. However, the outbreak is not just affecting China or the city of Wuhan, he added.

"It is a global issue, and that's the perspective users can gain from the map. The numbers on display are important, too, because there are more recoveries than deaths," Zhao said. "That can give people encouragement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 as fears grow for Chinese economy

Worry grew on Tuesday that the extent of economic disruption from Chinas coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll from the epidemic in the worlds second-largest economy soared past 1,000. Companies struggled to get ba...

Economy not in trouble; green shoots visible:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Listing initiatives taken by the government, she said, increasing Forei...

Israeli hit 'The Mossad' to be screened at Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival

Israeli cinemas biggest box office hit of 2019, The Mossad, will be screened in Mumbai on February 16 during the Jerusalem-Mumbai festival. The films director Alon Gur Arye will be attending the movies screening and will later engage with t...

Mark Ruffalo in negotiations to star in 'Parasite' series

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly being eyed to star in Parasite TV series, based on Bong Joon Hos best picture Oscar winner. Set at HBO, Bong and Succession executive producer Adam McKay will adapt the South Korean language film fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020