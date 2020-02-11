Turkey-backed rebels down Syrian govt helicopter in northwest Syria - Turkish state TV

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have downed a helicopter believed to belong to the Syrian government in northwestern Syria's Nairab town, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Tuesday, as clashes continued in the region.

TRT Haber did not provide any further details. The incident comes a day after Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria, prompting retaliation from the Turkish troops in the region.

