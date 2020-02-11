Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: New York sues Trump administration; Coronavirus case confirmed in California and more

US News Roundup: New York sues Trump administration; Coronavirus case confirmed in California and more
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York sues Trump administration over 'punitive' ban from traveler programs

New York state sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday to void a policy barring hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, calling the ban political punishment. The administration's action last week came in response to New York's passage last June of a so-called Green Light law allowing illegal immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and limiting federal immigration authorities from accessing records from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

Bono the Havanese, Siba the Poodle advance to Westminster finals

Four dogs advanced to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, including crowd-pleasers Bono the Havanese and Siba the standard poodle, who will compete in a pool of 7 for the "Best in Show" crown on Tuesday in New York. The top dogs declared in the hound, non-sporting, herding and toy groups on Monday stood out among the more than 2,600 dogs entered in Westminster, the most prestigious annual event for show dogs in the United States.

Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old in tribute to military veterans

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and well-wishes sent from all over the world. The cards and notes to "Major Bill," a retired major who lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California, began pouring in after a fellow resident launched a social media campaign called "Operation Valentine," asking friends and strangers alike to send greetings to honor White.

Midnight vote tradition lives on in New Hampshire mountain hamlet

As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primary just after midnight on Tuesday, picking former New York City Michael Bloomberg as their choice for Democratic nominee. The ritual gives a candidate brief bragging rights, as state law doesn't require polls to even open until 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). But the results from Dixville - just 5 ballots this year - is a tiny number in the context of the full state Democratic primary, which drew almost 250,000 voters in 2016.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words.

Texas Democrats weighing ballots, bullets in 2020 campaigns

Texas Democrats are pulling out a new playbook in this year's congressional races, loudly backing gun control in a bet a strategy that paid off in Virginia can also win elections in a conservative-leaning state long associated with gun rights. Their fears of facing a political backlash for supporting gun regulations have evaporated after years of mass shootings, with candidates, party officials and gun-control advocates arguing that making the case for strengthening gun laws will win them more votes.

On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg

A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as front-runners in an up-for-grabs race as an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground. Buttigieg and Sanders, who emerged first and second in delegates in the opening nominating contest in Iowa last week, face eight rivals in Tuesday's vote. But Klobuchar pulled into third place in two opinion polls.

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13

The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in a person under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. The adult patient was among U.S. nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, the CDC said in a statement.

11 Democrats still in U.S. presidential race as New Hampshire votes

The presidential nominating contest for both the Democratic and Republican parties continues Tuesday in New Hampshire. For Democrats, what was once a field of more than 20 candidates has been whittled to 11, who are all aggressively making their case to New Hampshire voters to let them remain in the race.

Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in a New York rape trial

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are expected to call the former agent of accuser Jessica Mann to testify on Tuesday in the ex-producer's rape case as the weeks-long trial nears a close. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing crocodile for meat, hunt on for aide

Two men were on Tuesday charged with killing a crocodile for meat at Periyur village in Coimbatore district, police said. Rajan 50 and Mariappan 60 from Sirumugai, a panchayat town in the district, were cooking the reptile when the forest ...

Just like you won't ask a politician about 'raag darbari', don't ask me about politics: Adnan Sami

Asserting that he feels a sense of responsibility after his Padma Shri, music composer Adnan Sami on Tuesday said musicians shouldnt comment on politics just as politicians shouldnt be asked to discuss raag darbari. The Pakistani-origin sin...

Sudan and Darfur groups agree appearance of people wanted by ICC before the court - minister

Sudans government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region agreed in peace talks in Juba on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court ICC before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters on ...

Don't get disheartened by defeat, reads poster at BJP office on result day

As the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly elections restricting the BJP to a single digit, posters were seen at the saffron party office here featuring its leader Amit Shahs pictures with a message that the party neither becomes arrog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020