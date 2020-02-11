US News Roundup: New York sues Trump administration; Coronavirus case confirmed in California and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York sues Trump administration over 'punitive' ban from traveler programs

New York state sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday to void a policy barring hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, calling the ban political punishment. The administration's action last week came in response to New York's passage last June of a so-called Green Light law allowing illegal immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and limiting federal immigration authorities from accessing records from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

Bono the Havanese, Siba the Poodle advance to Westminster finals

Four dogs advanced to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, including crowd-pleasers Bono the Havanese and Siba the standard poodle, who will compete in a pool of 7 for the "Best in Show" crown on Tuesday in New York. The top dogs declared in the hound, non-sporting, herding and toy groups on Monday stood out among the more than 2,600 dogs entered in Westminster, the most prestigious annual event for show dogs in the United States.

Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old in tribute to military veterans

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and well-wishes sent from all over the world. The cards and notes to "Major Bill," a retired major who lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California, began pouring in after a fellow resident launched a social media campaign called "Operation Valentine," asking friends and strangers alike to send greetings to honor White.

Midnight vote tradition lives on in New Hampshire mountain hamlet

As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primary just after midnight on Tuesday, picking former New York City Michael Bloomberg as their choice for Democratic nominee. The ritual gives a candidate brief bragging rights, as state law doesn't require polls to even open until 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). But the results from Dixville - just 5 ballots this year - is a tiny number in the context of the full state Democratic primary, which drew almost 250,000 voters in 2016.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words.

Texas Democrats weighing ballots, bullets in 2020 campaigns

Texas Democrats are pulling out a new playbook in this year's congressional races, loudly backing gun control in a bet a strategy that paid off in Virginia can also win elections in a conservative-leaning state long associated with gun rights. Their fears of facing a political backlash for supporting gun regulations have evaporated after years of mass shootings, with candidates, party officials and gun-control advocates arguing that making the case for strengthening gun laws will win them more votes.

On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg

A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as front-runners in an up-for-grabs race as an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground. Buttigieg and Sanders, who emerged first and second in delegates in the opening nominating contest in Iowa last week, face eight rivals in Tuesday's vote. But Klobuchar pulled into third place in two opinion polls.

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13

The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in a person under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. The adult patient was among U.S. nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, the CDC said in a statement.

11 Democrats still in U.S. presidential race as New Hampshire votes

The presidential nominating contest for both the Democratic and Republican parties continues Tuesday in New Hampshire. For Democrats, what was once a field of more than 20 candidates has been whittled to 11, who are all aggressively making their case to New Hampshire voters to let them remain in the race.

Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in a New York rape trial

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are expected to call the former agent of accuser Jessica Mann to testify on Tuesday in the ex-producer's rape case as the weeks-long trial nears a close. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

