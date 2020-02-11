Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria displacement is worst since conflict began: UN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:43 IST
Syria displacement is worst since conflict began: UN
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

More people have fled fighting in Syria over the past 10 weeks than at any other time in the 9-year-old conflict and the city of Idlib, where many are sheltering, could become a graveyard if hostilities continue, two U.N. agencies said on Tuesday. Syrian government forces are shelling their way northwards, backed by Russian airstrikes, driving people towards the Turkish border as they try to seize remaining rebel strongholds near Idlib and Aleppo.

Turkey, which backs the rebels and is fearful of additional refugees, has retaliated militarily, with displaced civilians caught in between. "It's the fastest-growing displacement we have ever seen in the country," Jens Laerke from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, adding that nearly 700,000 people had fled since December, mostly women and children.

Another 280,000 people could flee from urban centers if fighting continues, including from the city of Idlib, which is packed with people who have escaped fighting elsewhere and which has not yet seen a full military assault on its center. "It has the world's largest concentration of displaced people and urgently needs a cessation of hostilities so as not to turn it into a graveyard," Laerke added.

Of Syria's 17 million people, 5.5 million are living as refugees in the region, mostly in Turkey, and a further six million are uprooted within their own country. Civilians are struggling to find shelter, amid harsh winter conditions with snow, rain, and wind from Storm Ciara. Mosques are full and makeshift camps are overcrowded, said Andrej Mahecic, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency.

"Even finding a place in an unfinished building has become nearly impossible," he told journalists in Geneva, describing the humanitarian crisis as "increasingly desperate". OCHA has sent 230 trucks over two authorized border crossings in Turkey so far this month, containing food, water, and hygiene equipment, Laerke added. Last month, 1,227 trucks were shipped in the biggest cross-border aid operation there since the operation started in 2014.

The U.N. Security Council renewed a six-month program delivering aid to civilians in January but stopped crossings from Iraq and Jordan to avoid a veto from Russia which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Aid workers say that is restricting their ability to help the displaced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing crocodile for meat, hunt on for aide

Two men were on Tuesday charged with killing a crocodile for meat at Periyur village in Coimbatore district, police said. Rajan 50 and Mariappan 60 from Sirumugai, a panchayat town in the district, were cooking the reptile when the forest ...

Just like you won't ask a politician about 'raag darbari', don't ask me about politics: Adnan Sami

Asserting that he feels a sense of responsibility after his Padma Shri, music composer Adnan Sami on Tuesday said musicians shouldnt comment on politics just as politicians shouldnt be asked to discuss raag darbari. The Pakistani-origin sin...

Sudan and Darfur groups agree appearance of people wanted by ICC before the court - minister

Sudans government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region agreed in peace talks in Juba on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court ICC before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters on ...

Don't get disheartened by defeat, reads poster at BJP office on result day

As the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly elections restricting the BJP to a single digit, posters were seen at the saffron party office here featuring its leader Amit Shahs pictures with a message that the party neither becomes arrog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020