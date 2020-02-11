Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks

The Syrian army said on Tuesday it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces who it said were trying to halt army advances in the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.

In a statement, the army accused Ankara of escalating violations of Syria's sovereignty by sending many reinforcements into Idlib and Aleppo provinces as President Bashar al-Assad's Russian-backed troops gain ground against insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.