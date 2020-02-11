Lebanon government wins confidence vote from parliament

Lebanon's new cabinet won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday based in part on a financial rescue plan it put forward for grappling with a deep financial crisis.

Speaking just before the vote, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said his government's priority was preserving foreign currency needed for critical imports and that all options for dealing with Eurobonds maturing this year were being studied.

