Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ferrari show off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 02:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 02:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ferrari show off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ferrari showed off their 2020 Formula One car with a theatrical show of pride and passion on Tuesday, assuring success-starved fans that it was also very different under the skin to last year's model.

The SF1000, marking the Italian team's 1,000th race that comes up this year, is the car Ferrari hope can end six years of Mercedes domination and dash Lewis Hamilton's bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven titles. If the red machine looked superficially similar under the stage lights to the 2019 version, team principal Mattia Binotto said appearances were deceptive.

"We have been as extreme in all the concepts as we could," he told a global audience watching as the car made its appearance on stage at Reggio Emilia's opulent Romolo Valli opera house. "The entire car, power unit, has been packaged to have a very narrow and slim body shape.

"It may look very similar to last year but, believe me, it's completely different and a lot of the concepts are very extreme," added the Swiss-born Italian, who is starting his second year at the helm. Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, on stage with 22-year-old Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc, gave it his immediate seal of approval.

"I like it a lot," said the German, who also showed off his Italian in addressing the audience. "And it's a little bit more red than last year." Ferrari won three races last year, two for Leclerc and the other for Vettel, and finished runners-up to Mercedes who won both titles for an unprecedented sixth successive season.

The 2019 season proved a particularly cold shower for the only team to have competed in every championship since the start in 1950, with the car raising hopes by being quickest in pre-season testing only to then fail to deliver as expected. Both the team and drivers made errors, while a lack of reliability also led to likely wins slipping through their fingers.

Presenting the new car away from Maranello for the first time, in a nearby city famed as the birthplace of the Italian flag and with fans thronging the square outside, Ferrari's presentation put emotion centre stage. A violin soloist played, cymbals clashed and a youth orchestra performed stirring Formula One-themed music as the team put on a show before the serious work of testing starts in Barcelona on Feb. 19.

Some 350 men and women from the racing department took their seats in the auditorium and were recognised as Ferrari's 'unsung heroes' by president Louis Camilleri. "We all share a passion for the prancing horse," he said. "We are all very conscious of the huge responsibilities that lie on our shoulders."

Ferrari last won a drivers' title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and a constructors' championship in 2008. The season starts in Australia on March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

German online bank N26 quitting UK market due to Brexit

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German online bank N26 has said that it will close all of its British customers accounts and leave the UK market because of Britains exit from the EU at the end of last month. A relative newcomer in Britain, the firm said...

Golf-Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League PGL and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour. The British-based World Golf Group last month u...

UPDATE 2-U.S. evacuees freed from coronavirus quarantine, officials fear discrimination

Nearly 200 people evacuated from the China coronavirus outbreak were released from quarantine in California on Tuesday with officials urging Americans not to shun them, or workers who helped them, after both groups faced discrimination.The ...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Tsitsipas progresses in Rotterdam, Fognini out

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Polands Hubert Hurkacz 6-72 6-3 6-1 and reach the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday.Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germanys Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020